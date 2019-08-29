Cadillac man charged in circuit court on weapons, driving offenses

CADILLAC — The 34-year-old Cadillac man local police were looking for in July is facing multiple weapons charges and more after he was recently arraigned 28th Circuit Court.
Randy Lee Smith stood mute to one count each of carrying a concealed weapon, a Hi-Point CF 380 pistol in a 1996 Ford F-250, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, possession of a loaded firearm in or upon a vehicle, altering identification marks on a firearm, failure to report a crash, reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle while his license was suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on July 19 in Cadillac.
A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge which carries a maximum penalty of up to life in prison if the primary offense is punishable by up to five years in prison or 15 years in prison if the primary offense is punishable by under five years in prison.
If convicted, Smith faces up to life in prison. He also had a commission of a felony with a motor vehicle advisory linked to the charges which mean he could lose his license if convicted.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Smith is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Smith also was recently arraigned in Lake County on two counts of assault with intent to murder for his connection with a July 19 incident in Lake County. Again, he is presumed innocent.
Smith was believed to be potentially dangerous, according to a press release by the Michigan State Police in July. He was located and arrested in Grand Rapids at a local pool hall before he was transported back to Wexford County.
The search for Smith started after troopers from the Cadillac Post were sent to a crash on Paluster Street near Whaley Street in Cadillac at about 10:05 p.m. on July 19. Upon arriving, they found a crashed pickup truck, according to a press release.
Police said there were no occupants in the truck but while searching the vehicle they found a loaded pistol concealed inside.
The truck was towed from the scene and was further processed at the MSP post. An investigation into the incident continued through the weekend and revealed evidence that Smith had been the driver of the vehicle and had the pistol, police said.
A $500,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
