Cadillac man charged in district court on meth-related crime

CADILLAC — A 37-year-old Cadillac man faced a methamphetamine-related charge Monday after he was arraigned in 84th District Court.
Christopher Eric Larson was charged with one count of possessin of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on May 23 in Cadillac. If convicted, Larson faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $15,000 in fines and fees.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Larson is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $25,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Oct. 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.