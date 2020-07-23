Cadillac man charged in two felony-related cases

CADILLAC — A 54-year-old Cadillac man faces up to 15 years in prison after his arraignment Wednesday in Wexford County's 84th District Court on two separate felony cases.
Cecil Raymond-Jerry McKinney was charged with one count of absconding or forfeiting bond for his connection with an incident on June 9 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge.
He also was charged with tampering with an electronic monitoring device for his connection with an incident on June 19 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice also was added to that charge.
If convicted and due to the habitual offender enhancement, McKinney faces up to 15 years in prison on both the absconding and tampering offenses.
The charges in question are only accusations. McKinney is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $50,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court in both cases and probable cause conferences were scheduled for 10 a.m. on July 28.
