CADILLAC — A 25-year-old Cadillac man was charged with two felonies during his recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
Jordan Lee Stogiera was charged with two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on July 3 in Cadillac. If convicted, Stogiera faces up to two years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Stogiera is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Stogiera was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on July 13.
