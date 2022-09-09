CADILLAC — A 38-year-old Cadillac man faced two felony offenses during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Justin Marshall Mongar was charged with two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on Sept. 6 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the potential sentence to either 15 years in prison or up to life in prison, depending on the primary offense.
If convicted, Mongar faces up to 15 years in prison.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Mongar is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $10,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Sept. 13.
