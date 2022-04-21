CADILLAC — A 30-year-old Cadillac man faced two felony offenses during his recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
Kelly Thomas Eling was charged with two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on April 15 in Selma Township. If convicted, Eling faces up to two years and/or $2,000 in fines and fees.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Eling is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
The court continued a $10,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on April 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.