CADILLAC — A 21-year-old Cadillac man faced multiple felonies during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Matthew James Troost was charged with two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on July 26 in Clam Lake Township. If convicted, Troost faces up to two years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Troost is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $10,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause was scheduled on Aug. 2.
