CADILLAC — A 59-year-old Cadillac man was charged with two separate drug-related offenses after his arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Leonard Wayne Davis II was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on Aug. 2 in Cadillac. A habitual offender was added to the charge which carries a penalty twice the maximum sentence.
He also was charged with one count of possession of ecstasy second or subsequent for his connection with an incident on Sept. 10 in Cadillac. A habitual offender also was added to this charge which carries a penalty twice the maximum sentence.
If convicted of either offense, Davis II faces up to 40 years in prison and/or $60,000.
The charges in question are only accusations. Davis II is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $2,500 cash or surety bond was issued by the court for both cases and a probable cause conference was scheduled for Sept. 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.