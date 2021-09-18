CADILLAC — A 42-year-old Cadillac man faced three felony offenses during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Joseph Curtis Nelson was charged with two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and one count of domestic violence third offense. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charges, which enhance the maximum sentence by twice the maximum.
If convicted, Nelson faces up to four years in prison and/or $4,000 in fines on the two police officer assault, resist or obstruct offenses while he faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $10,000 in fines.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Nelson is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $5,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Sept. 28.
