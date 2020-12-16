CADILLAC — A 34-year-old Cadillac man faced multiple felony offenses including accosting children for immoral purposes during his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Anthony Lynn Schwartz was charged with accosting children for immoral purposes and aggravated indecent exposure for his connection with an incident on July 22 in Haring Township, court records indicate. If convicted, Schwartz faces up to four years in prison and/or $4,000 in fines.
The charges in question are only accusations. Schwartz is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
In a release by police, it stated the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post was asked to take over an investigation from the Cadillac Police Department after they discovered the alleged incident occurred outside the city limits. The investigation alleged that the victim, in this case, was driven down a secluded road by Schwartz, who then exposed himself, police said. The victim then reported the incident to a family member who contacted police, according to the MSP.
An arrest warrant was authorized by the Wexford County Prosecutor's Office in October, but Schwartz was being held at the Osceola County Jail on an unrelated charge. He was released on Dec. 12 and immediately transported to the Wexford County Jail to await his arraignment, police said.
The court issued a $25,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled for Dec. 22.
