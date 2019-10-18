Cadillac man charged with animal killing/torture

CADILLAC — A 57-year-old Cadillac man faced a charge that alleged he killed a cat "without just cause" after he was arraigned on the charge Tuesday in 84th District Court.
Alan Lee Trumble was charged with one count of third-degree animal killing/torturing for his connection with an incident on Aug. 19 in Selma Township. If convicted, Trumble faces up to four years in prison and/or $5,000. The Wexford County Sheriff's Office investigated the incident and the charge alleges Trumble fired a gun and killed a cat he did not own.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Trumble is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $1,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the count and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Oct. 22.
