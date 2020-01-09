Cadillac man charged with assault, domestic violence

CADILLAC — A 22-year-old Cadillac man faced assault and domestic violence-related offenses after his recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
Nehemiah James-Marshal Alvarado was charged with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation and domestic violence for his connection with an incident on Jan. 5 in Cadillac. If convicted, Alvarado faces up to 10 years in prison or $5,000 in fines.
The charges in question are only accusations. Alvarado is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $1,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Jan. 14.
