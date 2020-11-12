CADILLAC — A 51-year-old Cadillac man faced assault and driving offenses during his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Terrance Dian Thomas was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, an automobile, reckless driving, and operating while license suspended, revoked, or denied second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on Nov. 7 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges.
If convicted, and due to the charge enhancement, Thomas faces up to 15 years in prison.
Thomas also was charged with a misdemeanor charge of operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, revoked, or denied for his connection with a separate incident on Oct. 18.
The charges in question are only accusations. Thomas is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a personal recognizance bond, and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Nov. 17.
