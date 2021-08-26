CADILLAC — A 27-year-old Cadillac man faced an assault charge during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court.
Jeffrey Kaii Carter entered a not guilty plea to a charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation for his connection with an incident on May 24 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge, which enhances the maximum penalty to a potential life sentence when the primary offense is punishable by five years or more in prison.
If convicted, Carter faces up to life in prison.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Carter is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $10,000 cash or surety bond was continued by the court.
