CADILLAC — A 53-year-old Cadillac man faced an assault-related felony and one misdemeanor drunken driving offense during his recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
Arman Teves Bernardo was charged with one count each of assault with a dangerous weapon, a pick-up truck, and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated second offense for his connection with an incident on Jan. 29 in Cadillac.
If convicted of the felony offense, Bernardo faces up to four years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Bernardo is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $10,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Feb. 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.