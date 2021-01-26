CADILLAC — A 50-year-old Cadillac man was charged with multiple felonies involving his neighbor, including unlawful imprisonment, home invasion, weapons and assaultive offenses during his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Gordon Doyle Diehl was charged with one count each of unlawful imprisonment, second-degree home invasion, weapons — using a self-defense spray device, assault with a dangerous weapon, a pistol, felony firearms and assault or assault and battery for his connection with an incident on Jan. 23 in Cadillac.
If convicted, Diehl faces up to 15 years in prison and/or $20,000 in fines for the unlawful imprisonment offense.
The charges in question are only accusations. Diehl is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
According to a press release issued by the Cadillac Police Department, officers were dispatched at around 2:31 a.m. on Jan. 23 to West Bremer Street. The caller was a 44-year-old Cadillac man who reported he had been attacked by a neighbor with weapons and restrained in his home. The victim managed to call the police on his cell phone and once police responded, he identified his attacker as Diehl.
Cadillac Police and Wexford County sheriff’s deputies went to a nearby home and made contact with Diehl. He was taken into custody and lodged at the Wexford County Jail until his arraignment.
The victim was transported to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital emergency room for injuries related to this attack. Cadillac Deputy Cheif Eric Eller said Monday the victim sustained bumps and bruises and a broken ankle. He also said the two neighbors had "differences" in the past, but before the Jan. 23 incident, no complaint was filed by either party.
When Diehl was arrested, Eller said he did not resist and nothing in the police report indicated that drugs or alcohol were factors in the alleged attack. As for any advice he had if someone finds themselves in a contentious situation with a neighbor, Eller said he would advise getting the police involved to allow them to referee before the situation gets out of hand.
Diehl was given a $50,000 cash or surety bond by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for Feb .2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.