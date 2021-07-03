CADILLAC — A 42-year-old Cadillac man faced multiple assault-related offenses during his arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Christopher Lee Blevins was charged with one count each of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation, assault with a dangerous weapon, a revolver or pistol, and interfering with electronic communication for his connection with an incident on June 29 in Cadillac. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charges, which enhance the maximum penalty on the primary offense by 1.5 times.
If convicted, Blevins faces up to 15 years in prison and/or $7,500 in fines and fees.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Blevins is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $50,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on July 6.
