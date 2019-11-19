CADILLAC — A 24-year-old Cadillac man faced assault, weapons and larceny charges after he was arraigned Thursday in 84th District Court.
James-Malik Markeese Parham was charged with one count each of assault with a dangerous weapon, a handgun, possession of a firearm by a felon, malicious destruction of personal property of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 for a ceiling, walls, a TV, photographs, furniture and carpeting, larceny in a building for allegedly stealing a cell phone and gaming console, and assault or assault and battery for his connection with an incident on or between Sept. 29-Oct. 5 in Cadillac. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charges which has a penalty of twice the maximum sentence.
If convicted, Parham faces up to 10 years in prison.
The charges in question are only accusations. Parham is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $30,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 1 p.m. on Nov. 26.
