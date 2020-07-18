Cadillac man charged with assault with bike, toolbox

CADILLAC — A 43-year-old Cadillac man faced a felonious assault offense in Wexford County's 84th District Court after it was alleged he used a bicycle and toolbox in the crime.
James Allen Pittman was charged with one count each of assault with a dangerous weapon, a bicycle, and toolbox, and police assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on July 16 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges.
If convicted and due to the habitual offender enhancement, Pittman faces up to 15 years in prison.
In addition to the two felony charges, Pittman also was charged with a misdemeanor domestic violence offense for his connection with an incident in May.
The charges in question are only accusations. Pittman is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
He was released on personal recognizance bond in both cases and a probable cause conference related to the felony offenses was scheduled for 10 a.m. on July 28.
