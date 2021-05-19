CADILLAC — A 34-year-old Cadillac man was charged with an assault-related offense during his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Miles Thomas Scott was charged with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon for his connection with an incident on May 15 in Cadillac. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charge, which enhances the maximum sentence by 15 times.
If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and/or $3,000 in fines.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Scott is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $25,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled on May 25.
