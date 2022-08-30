GRAND RAPIDS — The 27-year-old Cadillac man arrested for his connection with a weekend bank robbery in Grand Rapids was arraigned Tuesday afternoon in Kent County’s 63rd District Court.
Bryan Joshua Greenwood was charged with one count of robbery — bank robbery for his connection with an incident on Aug. 27 in Kent County’s Algoma Township near Rockford. If convicted, Greenwood faces a potential life sentence.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Greenwood is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Just after 11 a.m. on Aug. 27, the Fifth Third Bank on 10 Mile Road near Belmont Avenue in Kent County’s Algoma Township was robbed. The suspect did not show or imply he had any weapons and no injuries were incurred, according to a release by the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.
Kent County Sheriff’s deputies were assisted in searching the area by the Rockford Police Department and Michigan State Police K-9 Team, but the suspect was described as a middle-aged white male, wearing a University of Michigan hat and long-sleeve shirt with dark pants and a surgical mask, was not located, police said.
On Aug. 28, police said Kent County deputies and detectives arrested Greenwood for his alleged connection with the incident. The arrest was made when a search warrant was issued and performed at the Wexford County home with the aid of the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post.
The court issued a $500,000 cash or surety bond.
