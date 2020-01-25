Cadillac man charged with carrying concealed weapon

CADILLAC — A 27-year-old Cadillac man faced a weapons offense after his recent arraignement in 84th District Court.
Andrew Michael Lambert was charged with one ocunt of carrying a concealed weapon, a Glock 17 pistol, for his connection with an incident on Jan. 21 in Cadillac. If convicted, Lambert faces up to five years in prison or $2,500 in fines.
The charge in question is an accusation. Lambert is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Lambert was released on a person recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Jan. 21.
