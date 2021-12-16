CADILLAC — A 30-year-old Cadillac man faced a charge that he possessed child pornography and one other computer-related felony during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court.
Aaron Charles Beals entered a not guilty plea to charges of possession of child sexually abusive material second or subsequent offense and using a computer to commit a crime for his connection with an incident on March 11 in Cadillac. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charges with enhances the potential sentence by twice the maximum.
If convicted of the possession offense, Beals faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison with the maximum determined by the principal offense, while he faces up to 14 years in prison and/or $10,000 in fines on the computer-related offense.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Beals is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $25,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
