CADILLAC — A 28-year-old Cadillac man faced a drug-related felony after his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Nicholas Alan Green was charged with one count of possession of cocaine less than 25 grams for his connection with an incident on Sept. 21 in Cadillac. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charge, which carries a penalty of 1.5 times the maximum sentence.
If convicted, Green faces up to six years in prison and/or $37,500 in fines.
The charge in question is an accusation. Green is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $50,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Sept. 29.
