CADILLAC — A 38-year-old Cadillac man faced a child pornography offense and one other felony during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court.
Brandon Dale Perales entered a not guilty plea to possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime for his connection with an incident on or between the dates of Nov. 11, 2021, and May 26, 2022, in Cadillac. If convicted of the child pornography offense, Perales faces up to four years in prison and/or fines as high as $10,000. If convicted of the computer-related felony, the Cadillac man faces up to seven years in prison and/or fines as high as $5,000.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Perales is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court continued his bond.
