CADILLAC — A 45-year-old Cadillac man was charged with one contractor-related felony during his recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
Chad Darwin Hamilton was charged with one count of contractor fraudulent use of building contract fund for his alleged connection with an incident on or between the dates of Sept. 25, 2022, and Nov. 5, 2022, in Cadillac. If convicted, he faces at least six months and up to three years in prison and/or fines of at least $100 and up to $5,000.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Hamilton is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court released him on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on July 11.
