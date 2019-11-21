Cadillac man charged with credit card fraud

LAKE ANN — A 33-year-old Cadillac man is facing a charge of credit card fraud after he was arraigned recently in 85th District Court in Benzie County.
Michael McCumber, a former employee of Lake Ann Hardwood Sawmill was arrested at his Cadillac residence on Nov. 16 for his alleged connection with one count of financial transaction device fraud between the months of August-October totaling more than $4,000. If convicted, McCumber faces up to four years in prison and/or $5,000 in fines.
The charge in question is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The Cadillac Michigan State Police Post was contacted by the owner of the sawmill regarding the alleged credit card fraud that also involved Western Union, police said. The owner stated he agreed to help McCumber who needed assistance with a one-time use of his credit card to get a car out of impound.
Police said the owner of the sawmill authorized McCumber to use the credit card for the transaction for $349.49. That charge appeared on the credit card statement but it also listed more than 20 additional Western Union charges from August through October, according to police.
A 10% of $1,000 bond was issued by the court and a preliminary exam has been scheduled in 85th District Court at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 5.
