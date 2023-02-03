CADILLAC — A 32-year-old recently was charged in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court for allegedly committing acts of criminal sexual conduct.
William Scott Stauffer entered a not guilty plea to charges of second-degree CSC, a person under 13 and defendant 17 or older and aggravated indecent exposure for his connection with an incident on or between the dates of Oct. 24, 2016, and Oct. 24, 2018, in Cadillac. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the penalty of the primary offense by 1.5 times.
If convicted of the CSC offense, Stauffer faces up to 22.5 years in prison, while he faces up to three years in prison and up to $3,000 in fines if convicted of the indecent exposure offense.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Stauffer is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Stauffer’s bond was continued by the court.
