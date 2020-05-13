CADILLAC — A 45-year-old Cadillac man is facing up to 15 years in prison after he was arraigned recently in 28th Circuit Court on a charge related to a sexual assault.
Timothy Scott Davis was charged with one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13 with defendant 17 or older for his connection with an incident in December 2019 in Haring Township. He originally was charged in 84th District Court on Feb. 20.
If convicted, Davis faces up to 15 years in prison.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Hudson is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $25,000 cash or surety bond was set in district court and continued by the court.
