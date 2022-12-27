CADILLAC — A 19-year-old Cadillac man faced a criminal sexual conduct offense during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court.
Shawn Douglas Zeeryp entered a not guilty plea to a third-degree criminal sexual conduct, force or coercion for his connection with an incident on Sept. 3, 2020, in Cadillac. If convicted, Zeeryp faces up to 15 years in prison.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Zeeryp is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a personal recognizance bond and it was continued.
DEARBORN (AP) — A man fleeing a police traffic stop in suburban Detroit crashed into another car at an intersection Monday, killing it driver, authorities said.
Wayne County Sheriff’s deputies tried to pull over a vehicle that was speeding shortly before 8:40 a.m. Monday, but the motorist didn’t stop.
Cpl. Dan Bartok of Dearborn police said the man continued driving before he crashed into another vehicle at an intersection along Dearborn’s border with Dearborn Heights, WDIV-TV reported.
The motorist who was driving the car hit by the suspect’s vehicle died after the collision, he said.
The man who caused the crash fled on foot after the crash but he was taken into custody nearby following a brief foot chase and taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, Bartok said.
Police said there were no passengers in either vehicle involved in the crash.
The names of the suspect and the deceased motorist were not immediately released by authorities.
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A fourth electrical substation was vandalized late on Christmas Day in Washington state, leaving homes in Kapowsin and Graham temporarily without power.
By 7 a.m. Monday, more than 10,500 Puget Sound Energy customers were without electricity across the region.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says the suspects broke into a fenced area and vandalized equipment, causing a fire. The fire was extinguished and power was later restored, but no suspects are in custody.
The attacks come as federal officials are warning that the U.S. power grid needs better security to prevent domestic terrorism and after a large outage in North Carolina earlier this month that took days to repair.
