CADILLAC — A 28-year-old Cadillac man faced several offenses during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court related to the contractor work he allegedly completed illegally.
Jakob Lee Dexter-Mattson-Frontera was charged with felony counts of false pretenses $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 and violation of builder’s trust fund and one misdemeanor count of unlicensed practicing occupational skills trade regulation act for his connection with incidents occurring on or between the dates of Sept. 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021, in Boon Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the potential sentence to either 15 years in prison or up to life in prison, depending on the primary offense.
He faces up to life in prison on the two felony offenses.
He faced the same set of charges and a habitual offender fourth offense was added to those charges for his connection with incidents occurring on or between the dates of Feb. 18, 2020, and Sept. 18, 2021, in Clam Lake Township.
He again faces up to life in prison on the two felony offenses connected to that case.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Dexter-Mattson-Frontera is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Police were contacted by two different victims in September 2021 concerning a man they hired to do construction work, according to a release from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post.
The man, later identified as Dexter-Mattson-Frontera, had a warrant for his arrest out of Grand Traverse County for similar allegations when this case was opened in 2021, police said. The first victim hired Dexter-Mattson-Frontera to do work on his property, but police said he never finished the job.
Police said the other victim posted the need for a contractor on social media and Dexter-Mattson-Frontera responded. He was contracted to pour a concrete slab for a building, according to police.
The slab was poured, but when another contractor came to put up a building, police said they were unable to perform that job because of the poor quality of the slab, its unevenness and there were no footings.
Police said Dexter-Mattson-Frontera also failed to obtain a permit for the job, refused to fix the slab and another contractor was called in to finish the job at a cost of more than $11,000.
A report was turned over to the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office and an arrest warrant was issued last month. Police said Dexter-Mattson-Frontera turned himself in on Nov. 30.
The court released Dexter-Mattson-Frontera on a personal recognizance bond and he is scheduled to be back in court on Dec. 13.
