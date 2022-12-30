CADILLAC — A 28-year-old Cadillac man faced several offenses during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court related to the contractor work he allegedly completed illegally.
Jakob Lee Dexter-Mattson-Frontera entered a not guilty plea to felony counts of false pretenses $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 and fraudulent use of the building contract fund and one misdemeanor count of unlicensed practicing or use or title of occupational skills trade regulation act for his connection with incidents occurring on or between the dates of Feb. 18, 2020, and Sept. 13, 2021, in Clam Lake Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the potential sentence to either 15 years in prison or up to life in prison, depending on the primary offense.
If convicted, Dexter-Mattson-Frontera faces up to life in prison on the false pretenses felony and up to 15 years in prison on the fraudulent use of the building contract fund felony.
Dexter-Mattson-Frontera is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
Dexter-Mattson-Frontera faces similar offenses stemming from a second case and his connection with incidents occurring on or between the dates of Sept. 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021, in Boon Township. He is scheduled to be arraigned in the 28th Circuit Court for that case on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
Police were contacted by two different victims in September 2021 concerning a man they hired to do construction work, according to a release from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post.
The man, later identified as Dexter-Mattson-Frontera, had a warrant for his arrest out of Grand Traverse County for similar allegations when this case was opened in 2021, police said. The first victim hired Dexter-Mattson-Frontera to do work on his property, but police said he never finished the job.
Police said the other victim posted the need for a contractor on social media and Dexter-Mattson-Frontera responded. He was contracted to pour a concrete slab for a building, according to police.
The slab was poured, but when another contractor came to put up a building, police said they were unable to perform that job because of the poor quality of the slab, its unevenness and there were no footings.
Police said Dexter-Mattson-Frontera also failed to obtain a permit for the job, refused to fix the slab and another contractor was called in to finish the job at a cost of more than $11,000.
A report was turned over to the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office and an arrest warrant was issued last month. Police said Dexter-Mattson-Frontera turned himself in on Nov. 30.
A previous bond from his district court arraignment was continued by the circuit court.
