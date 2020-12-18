CADILLAC — A 25-year-old Cadillac man was charged with a methamphetamine-related offense during his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Jacob Ryan LeBlanc was charged with one count of delivery or manufacture of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Dec. 12 in Manton. If convicted, LeBlanc faces up to 20 years in prison and/or $25,000 in fines and fees.
The charge in question is an accusation. LeBlanc is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
LeBlanc was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled for Dec. 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.