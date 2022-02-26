CADILLAC — A 27-year-old Cadillac man was charged with multiple counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and a single misdemeanor during his recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
Jose Heribe Aquilar-Hernandez was charged with three counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and one count of disturbing the peace for his connection with an incident on Feb. 20 in Haring Township. If convicted of the felony police officer ARO, he faces up to two years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines and fees.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Aquilar-Hernandez is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $1,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on March 1.
