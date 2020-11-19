CADILLAC — A 36-year-old Cadillac man faced assaultive offenses during his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Justin Marshall Mongar was charged with one count each of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and one count of domestic violence for his connection with two separate incidents occurring on Nov. 6 in Haring Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the police officer-related offense. If convicted and due to the charge enhancement, Mongar faces up 15 years in prison.
The charges in question are only accusations. Mongar is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
On Nov. 6, troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post were dispatched to a report of a domestic incident in the parking lot of a Haring Township business, according to a release by police. Once on the scene, police said the victim alleged her ex-boyfriend assaulted her after she got off her bicycle to go inside the business to make a purchase. The victim was able to fight back, and the police said the assault ended when an employee opened the door to see what was going on.
The suspect later found to be Mongar, fled the scene on his bicycle, according to police. Mongar was located at his residence when police said he fled, and a foot chase was initiated that ended in the parking lot of a local business.
A $2,500 cash or surety bond was issued on the felonious offense, and a probable cause conference was scheduled for Nov. 17.
