Cadillac man charged with domestic violence

CADILLAC — A 38-year-old Cadillac man faced a domestic violence-related offense after his recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
Ryan Scott Durfee was charged with one count of domestic violence third offense for his connection with an incident on Jan. 10 in Cadillac. If convicted, Durfee will face up to five years in prison and/or $5,000 in fines.
The charge in question is an accusation. Durfee is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $1,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. on Jan. 21.
