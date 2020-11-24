CADILLAC — A 51-year-old Cadillac man was charged with domestic violence during his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Gregory Ray Miller Jr. was charged with one count of domestic violence third offense for his connection with an incident on Nov. 21 in Selma Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge, which carries a maximum penalty of up to life in prison if the primary offense is punishable by up to five years in prison or 15 years in prison if the primary offense is punishable by under five years in prison.
If convicted, Miller Jr. faces a potential life sentence.
The charge in question is an accusation. Miller Jr. is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Miller Jr. was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled for Dec. 1.
