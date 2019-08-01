Cadillac man charged with driving, alcohol-related offenses

CADILLAC — A 59-year-old Cadillac man is facing multiple charges associated with driving and alcohol after he was arraigned recently in 84th District Court.
Robert Kelvin Domanski was charged with one count each of operating while intoxicated third offense, operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense and an open container of alcohol in a vehicle for his connection with an incident on May 12 in Haring Township. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charges which has a penalty of 1.5 times the maximum sentence on the primary offense.
If convicted and due to the habitual offender enhancement, Domanski faces up to 1.5 times the sentence of one to five years in prison and fines of $500 up to $5,000 or probation with 30 days to a year in jail with at least 48 hours to be served consecutively and 60 to 180 days of community service as well as rehabilitation, costs of prosecution, cost of emergency response and mandatory vehicle immobilization.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Domanski is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $25,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Aug. 6.
