CADILLAC — A 55-year-old Cadillac man was charged with multiple drug and driving offenses during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Kevin Lee Clawson was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine operating while intoxicated third offense, operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, revoked or denied and operating a motor vehicle without security for his connection with an incident on Jan. 7 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges, which can carry a maximum penalty of up to life in prison if the primary offense is punishable by five years in prison or more.
If convicted and due to the habitual offender enhancement, Clawson faces up to life in prison.
Clawson also was charged with a different misdemeanor offense of operating a motor vehicle while license, suspended, revoked or denied for his connection with an incident on Dec. 22 in Cadillac.
The charges in question in both cases are only accusations. Clawson is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $15,000 cash or surety bond was issued in the Jan. 7-related case and a probable cause conference was scheduled for Jan. 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.