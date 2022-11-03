CADILLAC — An 18-year-old Cadillac man faced drug dealing, drug possession and driving-related offenses during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Michael Lee Mercer was charged with delivery or manufacture of methamphetamine, possession of hydrocodone less than 25 grams and operating a motor vehicle with no license or multiple licenses for his connection with an incident on Oct. 27 in Cadillac.
If convicted of the methamphetamine-related felony, Mercer faces up to 20 years in prison and/or fines as high as $25,000. He faces up to four years in prison or $25,000 in fines if convicted of the other drug-related felony.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Mercer is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At 12:40 a.m. on Oct. 27, troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post stopped a vehicle on Wright Street near 3rd Avenue in Cadillac for an equipment violation, according to a release by police. The driver, later identified as Mercer, did not have a valid driver’s license and was issued a citation for driving with no license. The vehicle was towed from the roadway.
During an inventory search of the vehicle, police said troopers found a bag containing drugs and drug paraphernalia including a glass pipe, scale and unused clear plastic baggies. Mercer was arrested and lodged in the Wexford County Jail, according to police.
The court issued a $25,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Nov. 8.
