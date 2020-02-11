CADILLAC — A 29-year-old Cadillac man was charged with multiple felony cases and one misdemeanor case after his arraignment Monday in 84th District Court.
Nicholas Charles Palazzolo was charged with two counts of possession of analogues second or subsequent offense, Diazepam and Buprenorphine, for his connection with an incident on Nov. 28 in Haring Township. He also was charged with one count of unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle and a habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charge for his connection with an incident on Oct. 17 in Cadillac.
Besides his two felony cases, Palazzolo was charged with one misdemeanor count of second-degree retail fraud for his connection with an incident on Dec. 24 in Haring Township.
If convicted of the drug possession charges he faces up to four years in prison and/or $4,000 in fines while he faces up to 10 years in prison for the motor vehicle-related charge.
The charges in question are only accusations. Palazzolo is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $5,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court in both felony cases and probable cause conference on the felony cases were scheduled for 10 a.m. on Feb. 18.
