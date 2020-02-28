Cadillac man charged with 2 drug possession offenses, tampering with evidence

CADILLAC — A 45-year-old Cadillac man was charged with two drug possession offenses and one evidence tampering offense after his arraignment Thursday in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Steven John Smolka was charged with one count each of possession of cocaine less than 25 grams second or subsequent offense, possession of morphine less than 25 grams second or subsequent offense, and tampering with evidence for his connection with an incident on Feb. 26 in Clam Lake Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the tampering offense which carries a penalty of up to 15 years in prison if the offense is punishable by under five years in prison.
If convicted of either of the possession offenses, Smolka faces up to eight years in prison and/or $50,000 in fines while he faces up to 15 years in prison for the tampering offense with the habitual offender enhancement.
The charges in question are only accusations. Smolka is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $50,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on March 11.
