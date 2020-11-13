CADILLAC — A 32-year-old Cadillac man was charged with multiple drug-related offenses from two separate incidents during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Matthew Robert Peer was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit manufacture or delivery of fentanyl less than 50 grams second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on Feb. 19 and Feb. 20 in Cadillac and Manton respectively. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charge.
If convicted and due to the enhancement, Peer faces up to 80 years in prison and/or $140,000 in fines.
He also was charged with one count of possession of Buprenorphine second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on July 22 in Cadillac. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charge.
If convicted and due to the enhancement, Peer faces up to eight years and/or $8,000 in fines.
The charges in question are only accusations. Peer is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $50,000 cash or surety bond was issued for the Feb. 19 and Feb. 20 case, and a $25,000 cash or surety bond was issued regarding the July 22 case. Probable cause conferences have been scheduled for Nov. 24.
