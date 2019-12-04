Cadillac man charged with drug, weapon offenses

CADILLAC — A 29-year-old Cadillac man stood mute to drug and weapon-related charges in 28th Circuit after his recent arraignment.
Justin Brandon Lehr stood mute to a single charge of possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on or about Oct. 1 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge.
Lehr also stood mute to one count of carrying a concealed weapon, a U.S. Navy MK 1 knife. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to that charge as well.
A habitual offender fourth offense notice carries a maximum penalty of up to life in prison if the primary offense is punishable by up to five years in prison or 15 years in prison if the primary offense is punishable by under five years in prison. If convicted, Lehr faces up to life in prison for both the drug and weapon charges.
The charges in question are only accusations. Lehr is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court continued the $50,000 cash or surety bonds in both files.
