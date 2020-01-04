Cadillac man charged with drugged driving, possession of meth

CADILLAC — A 24-year-old Cadillac man was charged in 84th District Court with multiple offenses including possession of methamphetamine and drugged driving.
Rick Willard Smith Jr. was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine, operating while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle without security, operating a motor vehicle while licenses suspended, revoked or denied and an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle for his connection with an incident on Dec. 31 in Clam Lake Township, court records indicate. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charges which adds a penalty of 1.5 times the maximum sentence.
If convicted, Smith faces up to 15 years in prison and/or $22,500 in fines and fees.
The charges in question are only accusations. Smith is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At 11 p.m. on Dec. 31, the Michigan State Police reported troopers from the Cadillac Post made contact with a driver who was blocking the intersection of Mackinaw Trail and Broadcast Way in Clam Lake Township. Smith, who was the driver of the vehicle, showed signs of intoxication and possessed methamphetamine, police said. Sobriety tests were administered by troopers and he was arrested for allegedly driving while under the influence of drugs, according to the MSP.
A $50,000 cash or surety bond was issued and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Jan. 14.
