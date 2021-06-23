MOUNT PLEASANT — A 50-year-old Cadillac man was recently arrested and arraigned in Clare County's 80th District Court for his connection with a drunken driving incident.
Michael Steven Pink was charged with operating while intoxicated third offense and driving while license suspended, revoked or denied for his connection with an incident on June 20 in Redding Township.
If convicted of the drunken driving offense, Pink faces one to five years in prison and fines of $500 up to $5,000 or probation with 30 days to a year in jail with at least 48 hours to be served consecutively and 60 to 180 days of community service as well as rehabilitation, costs of prosecution, cost of emergency response and mandatory vehicle immobilization.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Pink is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A Mount Pleasant Michigan State Police trooper initiated a traffic stop around 7 p.m. on June 20 on M-61 near Cook Avenue in Clare County's Redding Township, according to a release from the MSP. After stopping the vehicle for erratic driving, police said the trooper conducted a roadside investigation.
That investigation led to Pink's arrest under suspicion of drunken driving and driving without a license. Pink was arrested without incident and lodged in the Clare County Jail before his arraignment.
