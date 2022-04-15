CADILLAC — A 40-year-old Cadillac man faced drunken driving and other motor vehicle-related offenses during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Todd Alan Burns was charged with operating while intoxicated third offense, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and operating while license suspended, revoked or denied for his connection with an incident on April 9 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges which enhance the potential sentence to either 15 years in prison or up to life in prison, depending on the sentence of the primary offense.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Burns is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $1,000 cash or surety bond while a probable cause conference was scheduled on April 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.