CADILLAC — A 41-year-old Cadillac man faced felony drunken driving and other motor vehicle-related offenses during his recent court appearance in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Beau Calvin McGee was charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated third offense, operating a motor vehicle without security, operating a motor vehicle with no license or multiple licenses and two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on Oct. 9 in Cadillac.
If convicted of the drunken driving offense, McGee faces one to five years in prison and fines of $500 up to $5,000 or probation with 30 days to a year in jail with at least 48 hours to be served consecutively and 60 to 180 days of community service as well as rehabilitation, costs of prosecution, cost of emergency response and mandatory vehicle immobilization. For the two police officer assault, resist or obstruct offense, he faces a possible sentence of up to two years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. McGee is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court released McGee on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Oct. 18.
