CADILLAC — A Cadillac man faced multiple offenses connected to a drunken driving incident during his recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
Joshua Thomas Baldwin, 42, of Cadillac was charged with four counts of felony police officer assault, resist or obstruct and one misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated for his connection with an incident on Sept. 4 in Clam Lake Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the potential sentence to either 15 years in prison or up to life in prison, depending on the primary offense.
If convicted and sentenced as a fourth offense habitual offender, Baldwin faces up to 15 years in prison.
Baldwin also was charged with a misdemeanor offense of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle for his connection with a separate incident occurring on Aug. 16 in Cadillac.
The charges in both cases are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Baldwin is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a 10% of $5,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference related to the drunken driving incident was scheduled on Sept. 13.
