CADILLAC — A 35-year-old Cadillac man recently faced a single embezzlement-related offense during his arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Steven Michael Garrod was charged with one count of embezzlement of $50,000 or more but less than $100,000 from Betten Baker for allegedly cashing checks made payable to him in the amount of $68,070.66 on or between the dates of Sept. 24, 2020, and Oct. 14, 2022, in Haring Township.
If convicted, Garrod faces up to 15 years in prison and/or $25,000 in fines or three times the amount embezzled, whichever is greater.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Garrod is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court released Garrod on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on March 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.